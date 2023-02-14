THE SENATE minority leader on Tuesday said initiatives to change the 1987 Constitution should focus on political provisions that will enhance the country’s system of governance.

Senator Aquilino Martin “Koko” D. Pimentel III recommended amendments in the party-list system and introducing safeguards against political dynasties.

He also proposed a shift in the country’s form of government to parliamentary with a unicameral system.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said on Sunday that changing the 1987 Constitution is not a priority of his administration even as some lawmakers push for amendments, particularly economic provisions to supposedly allow more foreign investments.

“The President is correct to say that there are better things that need to be done first and that we can generate foreign investments without amending the Constitution,” Mr. Pimentel said.

He added that even reforms to the country’s political system “can wait in favor of more pressing issues.”

“What is more urgent now is to alleviate the struggles of ordinary Filipinos,” he said. “If we can help them improve their daily lives, then we give them better chances in participating in the growing economy.”

Mr. Pimentel said the government, for now, can focus on fully realizing the benefits of the amended Public Service Act, the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, and the Foreign Investment Act.

These laws, Mr. Pimentel said, were amended to specifically cater to the present needs of the nation by stimulating the economy.

“We should maximize the implementation of these economic laws first,” he said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan