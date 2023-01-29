A NETWORK of groups and residents monitoring the Marawi reconstruction program expect an accelerated and efficient release of funds this year with the appointment of the members of the board that will handle compensation claims for lost civilian lives and destroyed properties.

“Marawi Reconstruction and Conflict Watch (MRCW) looks forward to the expedited process of crafting and implementing the compensation law to ensure the transparent and efficient use of compensation funds, starting with the P1 billion allocated for 2023,” the group said in a statement on Friday.

MRCW also lauded the appointment of five women, including the chair, in the nine-person Marawi Compensation Board (MCB).

“The five women bring much-needed integrity into a rehabilitation process that has failed to provide long-suffering victims of the siege with relief and justice,” MRCW said.

“They are well-known in the community, have been acknowledged for their development work, and are truly capable of leading the compensation process,” the group said.

The nine board members who come from various backgrounds, including law, medicine, and academe, among others, are: Maisara D. Latiph, chair; and members Sittie Aliyyah L. Adiong, Dalomabi L. Bula, Jamaica L. Dimaporo, Romaisa L. Mamutuk, Mustapha Dimaampao, Mabandes S. Diron, Jr., Moslemen T. Macarambon, Sr., and Nasser M. Tabao.

Under Republic Act 11696 or the Marawi Siege Compensation Act of 2022, the independent, quasi-judicial board will be in charge of evaluating, processing and awarding claims.

The five-month siege of Marawi started on May 23, 2017 when military forces set out to capture Isnlon Hapilon, the head of a militant group that pledged allegiance to the extremist ISIS group.

The heavy gun battle between government forces and the militants left a central part of the city in ruins.

The compensation law is intended to complement the government’s reconstruction program that focuses on public infrastructure and resettlement housing.

The MRCW is composed of professionals, experts, and network leaders who have been jointly monitoring and assessing the rebuilding of Marawi since 2018. — MSJ