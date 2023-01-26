SENATOR RAFAEL “Raffy” T. Tulfo has filed a bill requiring health rating labels on packaged food products to provide Filipinos more information on the nutritional content of what they buy and consume.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of health and wellness; this includes comprehensive knowledge of the food individuals consume,” the senator said in the explanatory note of Senate Bill 1684.

“Undeniably, people who maintain a healthy diet will have a lower risk of serious illnesses and enjoy a better quality of life,” he added.

The health rating system will measure the overall nutritional profile of packaged food products from “1” as the least nutritious to “5” as the most nutritious.

The rating system will be calculated based on the total energy, saturated fat, sodium, sugar content and fiber of the product.

The bill requires that the rating be placed at the front of the packaging. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan