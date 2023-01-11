ELECTRONIC wallet platforms GCash and GrabPay are now included in the judiciary’s e-payment system for court and other legal fees, the Supreme Court (SC) announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the High Court said more electronic modes of payment would help streamline and improve transparency in the payment process.

“The Judiciary ePayment System provides the Supreme Court with efficient accounting and auditing mechanisms in processes of assessment and payment of court fees,” it said.

The tribunal noted that an official receipt would be immediately generated after each payment.

The electronic payment system is currently deployed in all first-level courts and 44 second-level courts.

In March, the Supreme Court started pilot-testing its digital payment system with Aboitz-led UnionBank of the Philippines, Inc. as partner.

It signed an agreement with the bank last year to develop the electronic payment system, initially covering small claims cases.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo said last year that the judiciary should adopt technological innovations to improve the Philippine legal system. — John Victor D. Ordoñez