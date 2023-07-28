THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said over 200,000 workers have availed of its dispute resolution and settlement services in the 12 months to March.

In a statement late Wednesday, DoLE said it had helped 43,907 workers settle labor disputes where P1.87 billion was at issue.

The department also helped more than 8,000 workers through preventive mediation, which allowed management and laborers to settle their disputes before a labor case was actually filed.

DoLE agencies that deal with dispute resolution include the Office of the Secretary, the National Conciliation and Mediation Board, the National Labor Relations Commission and the Bureau of Labor Relations.

In the 11 months to May, the Labor department provided 1,811 labor unionists training and 175 scholarship grants under its Workers’ Organization Development Program.

“DoLE’s organization development program focuses on developing the capabilities of the workers and their organization to perform their roles effectively and efficiently toward the promotion of trade unionism, workers’ empowerment and sound labor-management relations,” it said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez