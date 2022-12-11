A TROPICAL depression within the Philippine area is seen to weaken as it moves further away from Luzon mainland in the coming days, the state weather agency said on Sunday.

“Tropical Depression Rosal is forecast to move generally northeastward or east northeastward today through Tuesday morning,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

“In the near term, Rosal may still intensify into a low-end tropical storm within 24 hours. However, increasingly unfavorable conditions associated within the monsoon surge by late Monday will result in a weakening trend,” PAGASA said.

Rosal, the 18th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, was located about 420 kilometers (km) northeast of Casiguran, Aurora as of Sunday morning.

It was moving at 15 km per hour (km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 70 km/h.

It was expected to be 760 km east of Calayan, Cagayan by Monday morning, and move further away in the succeeding days.

Rains and gusts could be expected in Ilocos Norte, the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan, eastern portion of Isabela, Calaguas Islands, extreme northern portion of Catanduanes, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands due to a surge of the northeast monsoon enhanced by the tropical depression, according to PAGASA. — MSJ