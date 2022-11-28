THE BOARD of Investments (BoI) will conduct a job fair at the Makati Coliseum on Dec. 12 as part of its ongoing effort to help provide employment opportunities.

In a statement on Monday, the agency said the BoI@55 Job Fair would feature over a thousand job vacancies at BoI-registered companies involved in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, construction, energy, transportation and storage, and real estate development.

“(T)he activity is part of the agency’s 55th founding anniversary celebration. Over the years, the BoI promotes and generates investments with the end goal of providing quality jobs for the Filipino people,” the BoI said.

The job fair would also have employment opportunities from other national government agencies.

“Interested participants in the Job Fair can pre-register at www.tinyurl.com/BOIJobFair. Walk-ins are also welcome provided they register at the registration area. Job seekers should be ready with copies of their resume and credentials,” the BoI said.

The BoI is an industry development and investment promotion agency under the Department of Trade and Industry. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave