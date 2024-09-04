MERCATO CENTRALE has renewed its partnership with Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) for the operation of an outdoor food market at the Bridgetowne Destination Estates in Quezon City.

Following the renewed partnership, Mercato Centrale announced new collaborations with Okane Kitchen and Fly Ace Corp. to expand its offerings at the outdoor food market, the company said in an e-mailed statement sent on Tuesday.

“The strong and steady foot traffic at Bridgetowne makes it the perfect venue for launching new food concepts by our small food business entrepreneurs,” Mercato Centrale said.

Okane Kitchen specializes in new food concepts and back-end kitchen operations for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), while Fly Ace is one of the country’s leading food and beverage companies and the exclusive distributor of Franzia Wines.

Launched in 2011, Mercato Centrale offers a platform to support the growth of SMEs. It also offers customers with a wide range of food options from gourmet dishes to street food.

Bridgetowne is a mixed-use township and business park development located on the border of Pasig and Quezon City. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave