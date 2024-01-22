LISTED property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) partnered with the Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CENECO) to install electricity poles in Talisay City as part of further developing the area’s infrastructure.

In partnership with CENECO, FLI said it installed 42 electricity poles on a 2.7-kilometer stretch along Circumferential Road in Barangay E. Lizares, Talisay City. The poles are located near FLI’s 51-hectare Palm Estates mixed-use development.

“We believe in the potential of Talisay City, and through initiatives like this, we strive to energize growth and enhance the quality of life for the community,” FLI Geographic Planning Head-Rest of Visayas Phil Calumpang said in a statement on Monday.

Palm Estates features the Futura Homes Palm Estates residential community, which offers smart-value house and lots with a modern minimalist theme. The turnover of houses is expected in the first quarter.

Some of the Palm Estate’s features include a neighborhood commercial complex, chapel, clubhouse, events area, and transportation hub.

FLI said the clubhouse and basketball court are expected to be opened this year, while the other amenities such as the soccer field and swimming pool are set to open in 2025.

CENECO, incorporated in 1975, is one of the country’s 121 electric cooperatives. It purchased and took over A. S. Diaz Electric Service in 1978, which previously served the cities of Bacolod and Talisay.

On Monday, shares of FLI closed unchanged at 67 centavos apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave