TWO Vietnamese nationals were arrested in the Philippine capital region for kidnapping a compatriot and demanding a P50-million ransom, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Thursday.

The police said its anti-kidnapping group rescued a Vietnamese woman in Antipolo City, located east of the capital, on Nov. 16 after authorities received reports of her disappearance on Oct. 29.

Police found her abandoned along Sumulong Highway in Antipolo City.

The victim’s family had already paid P1 million in two tranches after the kidnappers sent videos to the victim’s boyfriend of her being beaten as they demanded the P50-million ransom.

In follow-up operations on the evenings of Nov. 17 and 18, the police arrested the two foreigners separately in Pasay City and Parañaque City, both within the capital region.

The two suspects are undergoing police investigation in preparation for the filing of criminal complaints against them.

The PNP noted that other suspects involved in the kidnapping remain at large.

“I commend all the operatives in this successful operation,” national police chief Rodolfo S. Azurin said. “The PNP is ready to fulfill its commitment to investigate and arrest all criminals thoroughly,” he added in Filipino. — John Victor D. Ordoñez