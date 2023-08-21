THE PHILIPPINE Amusement and Gaming Corp.’s (PAGCOR) plan to privatize 45 casinos would make up for the losses the government would incur from shuttered Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO), a senator said on Sunday.

“The plan to privatize PAGCOR casinos could potentially augment government revenues, eliminating the need to impose any additional taxes amid prevailing tight fiscal space,” Senator Sherwin “Win” T. Gatchalian said in a statement.

“Unless PAGCOR relinquishes its commercial operations, it is still in competition with other casino operators in the country,” he added.

Last week, PAGCOR said it would start the privatization by the third quarter of 2025, which is expected to generate between P60 billion and P80 billion in revenue.

Mr. Gatchalian said the measure would also bolster PAGCOR’s oversight over POGO companies.

Last Aug. 15, Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel scored PAGCOR’s failure to collect P2.2 billion in unpaid dues from a POGO establishment that had closed shop.

“POGOs don’t have redeeming qualities anymore,” she said in Filipino. “Money that should have been collected for the nation has turned into stone.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez