METRO Pacific Investments Foundation (MPIF) has launched an underwater and coastal clean-up project in Mabini, a town in northern Philippines known for diving, as part of its Shore it Up! environmental flagship program.

“As we join the rest of the world to fight for trash free seas, we also safeguard our local marine resources with SIU programs on mangrove protection and propagation, marine protected areas, and environmental awareness,” MPIF President Melody del Rosario said in a statement.

The clean-up activities, launched in time for the Sept. 17 International Coastal Clean-up Day observance, are also in line with the local government’s renewed thrust towards marine conservation.

“The Municipality of Mabini is grateful that MPIF, through Shore It Up!, never fails to protect areas that are hubs of diverse marine ecology and prosper through ecotourism,” Mayor Nilo M. Villanueva said.

Mr. Villanueva has recently issued an order for the creation of three special committees that will focus on balancing environmental and socio-economic concerns for its marine resource development program.

The clean-up project is also supported by Pascual Laboratories, Inc., the Resort Owners Association of Mabini, and Basic Environmental Systems & Technologies, Inc. (BEST), which is set to become the town’s partner in waste management.

MPIF, the corporate social responsibility arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), said the waste collected from the clean-up will be converted into environmental points for the company.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

