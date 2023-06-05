THE ALERT level for Mayon Volcano has been raised to 2 due to increased activity that could trigger an eruption, the state volcanology agency announced on Monday.

“This means that there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to phreatic eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin issued 10 a.m. Monday.

Under Alert Level 2, the no-entry rule within the permanent danger zone covering a six kilometer-radius around the volcano should be observed “to minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides,” Phivolcs said.

Ashfall is also possible that could affect surrounding communities and flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday issued notices warning pilots to keep distance from Mayon as well as Taal Volcano, which has also been showing increased activity.

“With Mayon Volcano now on Alert Level 2 and Taal Volcano on Alert Level 1, flights have been prohibited to operate 10,000 feet from the surface and advised to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from the sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft,” CAAP said.

Phivolcs said Mayon has been inflating since February 2023 with “low-level volcanic earthquakes, ground deformation, and volcanic gas parameters” that have now been “overshadowed by recent steep increases in rockfall events” that could “lead to further dome activity.”

Mayon Volcano, located in Albay province in southeastern Luzon, is a popular tourist attraction for its “perfect cone” shape. It last erupted on Jan. 13, 2018. — Marifi S. Jara