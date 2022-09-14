THE PHILIPPINE Space Agency on Tuesday said debris from a Chinese rocket might fall near Cagayan and Ilocos Norte provinces in northern Luzon.

A Long March 7A rocket was launched from China’s Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan Island on Tuesday at 9:19 p.m.

The agency identified drop zones based on a notice from the Civil Aviation Administration of China — the first is 71 kilometers from Burgos, Ilocos Norte and the second is 52 kilometers away from Sta. Ana, Cagayan, it said in an advisory.

The Civil Aviation Authority in a separate statement said has notified airmen about the “closure of several area navigation routes in preparation for possible debris drops from the rocket launch.”

“Though the debris from the rocket launch will unlikely fall on inhabited land, it may still pose danger to aircraft and seacraft,” it said. — Norman P. Aquino