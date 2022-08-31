THE COMMISSION on Higher Education (CHED) on Wednesday said it supports a bill that seeks to expand government financial assistance to private schools, with conditions.

The commission supports House Bills 928 and 1723 but has reservations about a provision that grants scholarships to private school teachers, CHED program specialist Cynthia Q. Hernandez told a House of Representatives hearing.

This could put pressure on the CHED budget if it is made to pay for the scholarships, she told congressmen.

The Excellence in Teacher Education Act strengthens teacher education by broadening the mandate and functions of the Teacher Education Council (TEC) chaired by the Education secretary.

Pasig Rep. and committee chairman Roman T. Romulo said the House is willing to remove the provision.

The bills seek to extend state assistance to private elementary students, teachers and schools. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo