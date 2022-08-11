LAWMAKERS honor Asia’s sprint queen after she passed away on Wednesday.

“Lydia de Vega-Mercado was one of the greatest and the most decorated Filipino athletes,” House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said.

“She brought honor and pride to our country by winning numerous medals in the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games and Asian Athletics Championships.”

Mr. Romualdez also said that the government and the private sector need to support Filipino athletes while they are competing and after they retire as well.

PBA Party-list Rep. Margarita Ignacia B. Nograles said that it was sad that we lost one of the first women heroes.

“What was really sad is that during her last days, she was asking for financial assistance from the public because we do not have programs to support and give retirement benefits to (athletes),” Ms. Nograles said, adding that they were looking for ways to help current and retired Olympians.

Representatives Elpidio F. Barzaga, Jr. (Cavite), Eric M. Martinez (Valenzuela City) and Jocelyn P. Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-list) also gave their condolences. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo