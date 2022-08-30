THE PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) on Tuesday asked the House of Representatives to pass bills that will improve its operational capabilities.

The agency wants to upgrade its “move, shoot, communicate and investigate capability,” PNP representatives told a congressional hearing.

Senator Ronald M. Dela Rosa had filed a bill that sought to revitalize the police in the past Congress, but it did not progress.

The PNP’s priority measures include the National Police Clearance System, restructuring and strengthening of the organization and classifying cadets as government employees.

It also wanted to increase the quota requirements of female officers, strengthen recruitment and set up a forensic database in the Philippines.

Santa Rosa Rep. Dan S. Fernandez, who heads the House public order committee, expressed support for the measures.

Representatives from the Department of Interior and Local Government, National Police Commission, Bureau of Fire Protection and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology also attended the hearing. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo