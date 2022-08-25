THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) seized on Tuesday P3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay in southern Philippines.

In a statement on Thursday, the bureau said the contraband was found on board a truck following a tip on a vehicle carrying illegal goods.

The anti-smuggling operation was carried out by agents of the BoC-Port of Zamboanga, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9, and Tungawan local police.

BoC said the vehicle and 85 cases of smuggled cigarettes of different brands are now under their custody for proper disposition. — Diego Gabriel C. Robles