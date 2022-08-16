THE UNITED States government has donated P1.6 million worth of supplies to the provincial government of Palawan to support disaster relief preparedness, its embassy in the Philippines said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The supplies include tents and other items for shelter, medical, and logistical capacity during emergency situations prompted by calamities.

Palawan in the west-central part of the Philippines, which is historically not in the usual path of strong typhoons that hit the country, was among the most affected areas when tropical cyclone Odette (international name: Rai) struck in December last year.

“The supplies we received will surely be of great help to our continued disaster readiness efforts,” Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates said in a statement.

“We are beyond grateful for this donation.”

The US Embassy’s Civil Affairs Team (CAT) turned over the supplies to the Palawan provincial government during a ceremony last week.

“The local government of Palawan, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have been reliable partners in ensuring that our activities and projects are well-coordinated and executed to their full potential, and that members of the US Embassy CAT are properly welcomed and taken care of throughout our stay in the province,” US Army Captain Arthur Kim said.

The CAT has a longstanding collaboration with the Palawan local government, military, and coast guard in educational outreach activities, first responder training, medical and dental programs, and COVID-19 response.

“We must continue to be adaptive and diligent in ensuring that the Philippines and US partnership remains steadfast and unwavering in the face of global political, economic, and health-related challenges,” Mr. Kim said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan