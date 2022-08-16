THE COLEGIO de San Lorenzo in Quezon City did not inform the Department of Education regarding its decision to permanently close, the agency’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“They did not formally inform the DepEd of their intent to close,” DepEd spokesperson Michael T. Poa said in a statement.

The school announced its decision on Monday, citing financial challenges amid the pandemic.

Up until Aug. 12, the school was still collecting enrollment and other fees, based on announcements on its official Facebook page.

State-run broadcast network PTV4 reported on Tuesday about angry parents and teachers who were not allowed entry at the school to get academic records, which are needed to apply in other schools.

“While students have already enrolled for the upcoming school year 2022-2023, it would be difficult for (us) to continue operating due to the low turnout of enrollees this year. In connection with this development, we will initiate full refunds of fees paid (i.e. tuition, uniform expenses, book expenses) and assist all students for their transfer to other schools and educational institutions by timely releasing their records and credentials for such purpose,” Colegio de San Lorenzo said in a statement.

This is a voluntary closure, Mr. Poa of DepED said.

He said the agency will only issue an acknowledgement of closure “once we are assured that the transfer credentials of the affected students are processed and released by the school.”

He said DepEd will help in finding schools that are willing to absorb the affected learners.

“Our primary concern is the learners. There is already a private school in Quezon City that got in touch with DepEd and informed us that they are willing to absorb students, particularly Grades 11 and 12 at the same tuition rate as that of Colegio de San Lorenzo,” he said. “We hope that more schools would do the same.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza