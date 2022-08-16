ACTIVE African Swine Fever (ASF) cases are now confined to just five regions from 14 previously, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) announced on Tuesday.

As of Aug. 4, the remaining ASF-active cases are in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and SOCCSKSARGEN.

“The Department of Agriculture is also full blast (implementing) the repopulation program for recovery and expansion,” National Livestock Program Director Ruth S. Miclat-Sonaco said during a briefing on Tuesday.

“It’s a prerequisite that ASF should be controlled in (each) area first. I believe we are doing well as far as ASF control is concerned,” she added.

The Philippines recorded the first case of ASF in the country in 2019, and ensuing outbreaks in various areas had significantly affected the hog industry. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson