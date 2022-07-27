A PARTY-list representative for the youth criticized the election of Ilocos Norte Rep. and presidential son Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos III as deputy majority leader at the House of Representatives, saying it is “undeniable” that he got the post only because of his ties to the presidential palace.

“As the voice of the youth, we know that positions in Congress are matters of public interest, which is why a lot of Filipinos were confused when the news came out,” Kabataan Party-list Rep. Raoul Danniel A. Manuel said in an interview with News5.

The younger Marcos, 28, is on his first term in Congress.

Mr. Manuel said the leadership position puts Mr. Marcos in a comfortable spot in the House while his father did not address pressing concerns of the youth during the first State of the Nation Address on Monday.

He cited such issues as rising prices of goods and lack of funds for the safe reopening of in-person classes in August.

On the other hand, another party-list member who is part of the majority defended the neophyte congressman.

“Rep. Marcos was elected, overwhelmingly and unanimously, by the majority as their Senior Deputy Majority Leader,” PBA Party-list Rep. Margarita Ignacia B. Nograles said in a statement.

“Surely, Rep. Manuel as the voice of the youth cannot claim that a neophyte like himself cannot do a good job in a position Rep. Marcos is indeed qualified for… I hope Rep. Manuel, as part of the minority bloc, will respect our choice in the majority as we respect their decision making processes as well,” Ms. Nograles said. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo