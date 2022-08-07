THE HOUSE of Representatives is ready to work on the national budget, which is expected to be submitted by Malacañang within the month, and 2,877 bills have been filed, Speaker Martin G. Romualdez said on Sunday.

Mr. Romualdez, who represents Leyte’s 1st District, said the chamber is buckling down to legislative work as chairpersons and members of most committees have already been elected.

The Committee on Appropriations, headed by Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co, will be one of the busiest as it will be the main panel that will evaluate the proposed national budget.

The National Expenditure Program is expected to be submitted by Malacañang to the House of Representatives on the third week of August.

“Rest assured that the House will act immediately on the budget,” Mr. Romualdez said in a press release.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles announced on July 29 that the administration is planning to submit the 2023 budget to Congress on Aug. 22. The expenditure plan is expected to be not much higher than this year’s P5.02 trillion budget.

Mr. Romualdez also announced that 50 out of the 64 standing committees and 10 of 15 special committees have been designated their respective chairperson. All but one committee also have member-lawmakers designated to them.

Once constituted, House committees will hold hearings on filed bills and other measures. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo