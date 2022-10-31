MOTORCYCLE taxi hailing service firm MOVE IT, a subsidiary of Grab Philippines, is extending its partnership with a party-list group for the provision of free rides to healthcare workers.

The extended free service will cover health workers in four state-owned hospitals in Quezon City.

These are: East Avenue Medical Center and National Kidney and Transplant Institute from Nov. 2 to 8; and Philippine Heart Center and Philippine Children’s Medical Center from Nov. 9 to 15.

BHW Party-list Rep. Angelica Natasha A. Co said healthcare workers from these hospitals have 300 free ride slots available to them.

“Health care workers at these hospitals who usually take long commutes can get home and go to their workplaces sooner rather than later and without the risk of catching COVID from other commuters if they usually take public transport,” Ms. Co said in a statement on Monday.

“(The) expansion of the Libreng Sakay was necessary to ensure wider coverage to include not just barangay health workers but other health care frontliners as well, so focusing on key hospital locations achieves this goal,” she said.

The BHW-MOVE IT partnership started last month, covering workers assigned in community health facilities. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo