OUTGOING Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo would be focusing on her commitment to form and lead a volunteer movement once her six-year term ends on June 30, her spokesman said on Thursday.

Ms. Robredo is set to hold meetings with various civic organizations and members of the private sector for the continuation of her poverty alleviation platform, which is now aimed to be the largest network of volunteers in the country, her spokesman Ibarra M. Guitierrez III told OneNewsPH.

Mr. Gutierrez also said returning to government service “in whatever capacity” is not in the immediate agenda when asked if Ms. Robredo is willing to join the incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr.

“Right now, her focus is clearly finishing her term and starting a new chapter as head of Angat Buhay NGO,” he said in mixed Filipino and English.

The non-government organization named Angat Buhay might include some of the initiatives undertaken by the vice president’s office, including its free tele-medical consultation services, Mr. Gutierrez said.

Details about the civic movement are still being finalized, he added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza