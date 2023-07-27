PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has lifted the state of national emergency that his predecessor declared in 2016 in response to a bombing incident in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

The conditions that prompted the 2016 declaration had been “significantly mitigated or reduced,” according to Proclamation 298, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on July 25.

“Through successful focused military and law enforcement operations and programs that promote sustainable and inclusive peace, the government has made significant gains in improving and restoring peace and order in the region,” according to the proclamation.

Ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte declared a state of national emergency in 2016 after an explosion in Davao City that killed more than a dozen people and hurt more than 60 people. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza