Terrafirma selects Munzon first overall, Heading in Gilas draft

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

THE Terrafirma Dyip selected Filipino-foreign player Joshua Munzon as the top overall pick in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) rookie draft on Sunday while picking Jordan Heading in the special Gilas Pilipinas selection.

In ceremonies held virtually, the Dyip further advanced their buildup for the upcoming PBA season and beyond by selecting do-it-all players Munzon and Heading.

Mr. Munzon last saw action in the FIBA 3×3 World Tour last year after leading his team to the title in the Chooks-to-Go 3×3 Pilipinas in October.

Apart from making a name for himself in 3×3 basketball, the 6’4” Munzon made waves in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) while playing for the Saigon Heat and Westports Malaysia Dragons.

He also saw action in the PBA D-League, where he was selected number one overall by AMA Online Education.

In the D-League, Fil-Am Munzon, 25, showed what a top-class talent he is, averaging 35 points, 10 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the Aspirants’ Cup in 2019.

“It means a lot [to be drafted in the PBA]. My journey has taken me here. I’m ready to put in the work. I’ll try to come in and contribute and be a good teammate, a good example both in and out of the court,” said Mr. Munzon immediately after being drafted first.

Filipino-Australian Heading, 24, for his part, played as well in the ABL with Alab Pilipinas where he was a steady contributor. He was also a member of the Batang Gilas team in the 2011 FIBA Asia Under-16 Championship.

While his rights are now with Terrafirma, Mr. Heading will be on loan to Gilas Pilipinas as part of the pool players the national team is developing for future competitions. He joins Isaac Go (2019) as a Dyip player currently part of Gilas.

Selected after Mr. Heading in the special Gilas draft were Will Navarro (NorthPort Batang Pier), Tzaddy Rangel (NLEX Road Warriors), and Jaydee Tungcab (TNT Tropang GIGA).

Meanwhile, selected in the regular draft was one-and-done De La Salle University player Jamie Malonzo who went to NorthPort.

Completing the top six picks were Calvin Oftana (NLEX), Mikey Williams (TNT), Leonard Santillan (Rain or Shine Elasto Painters), and Ben Adamos (Alaska Aces).

The rest of the first-round picks had Larry Muyang at seventh going to the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, James Laput (eighth) to Terrafirma, Alvin Pasaol (ninth) to the Meralco Bolts, Jerrick Ahanmisi (10th) to Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok, Troy Rike (11th) to NorthPort, and Ken Holmqvist (12th) to the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings.