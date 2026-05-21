DITO Telecommunity Corp. has launched DITO StreamZone, a new line of prepaid offers designed for streaming users, led by StreamZone199, a P199 package that bundles mobile data, platform access, and other digital inclusions.

StreamZone199 includes 11GB of streaming data and 11GB of all-access data with data rollover, along with unlimited calls and texts to all networks, DITO said in a statement.

The package also comes with 30-day access to Prime Video, iWant, and BLAST TV, and supports access to other streaming platforms, including Netflix, VivaMax, Viva One, DashFlix, and iQIYI.

DITO said the offering is aimed at addressing the growing demand for mobile-based entertainment in the country, as more users shift to streaming content on their devices.

“DITO positions the StreamZone lineup as a streaming-aligned bundle that integrates data access, content platforms, and added value — designed not only to support seamless viewing experiences, but to enhance the overall entertainment experience for Ditozens,” it said.

StreamZone199 is available nationwide via the DITO app. — Edg Adrian A. Eva