Games on Friday

(SM MOA Arena)

5:15 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Ginebra (Semis Game 2)*

7:30 p.m. – TNT vs Meralco (Semis Game 2)*

*ROS, TNT lead series, 1-0

TAKING GAME 1 doesn’t guarantee anything. But it could well serve as a momentum builder and good foundation for success in such a tightly fought series that could go the full route.

“It’s really encouraging to win Game 1 against a tough team like Ginebra. It can boost morale,” said Rain or Shine (ROS) coach Yeng Guiao, quick to temper the celebration. “But series eh, it’s a seven-game series. They’re very talented and very experienced in a situation like this.”

The Elasto Painters look to draw momentum from their 115-111 opening W as they seek to double their lead in the race-to-four Final Four series in Friday’s Game 2 at the SM MOA Arena.

“I’m really proud of the guys because they show up and compete against a team like Ginebra, with the GOAT (greatest of all time) import (Justin Brownlee), GOAT coach (Tim Cone), half of the Gilas team and the probable Best Player of the Conference (RJ Abarrientos) in their team,” Mr. Guiao said.

Like ROS, defending champion TNT is out to make it 2-0 versus Meralco following Wednesday’s 94-89 win.

The Tropang 5G have been showing their championship caliber in the playoffs, with local aces Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy, Jayson Castro and Jordan Heading connecting stronger with Bol Bol and giving their fancied import big helping hand.

TNT mentor Chot Reyes said having a full, healthy complement has been key.

“We were struggling the whole conference trying to find that combination and that balance (between Mr. Bol and the locals) but remember, we were never fully healthy in the eliminations,” he said.

“Fortunately, as the eliminations wound down, we got Roger (Pogoy) back to 100% healthy and I think what you’re seeing now is being able to finally put the combinations that we want together.”

Their respective rivals remain defiant.

“They (TNT) had six losses in the elimination round so they are beatable. And we just have to play probably a little bit more disciplined than we did on Wednesday,” said Bolts active consultant Nenad Vucinic after their opening loss. — Olmin Leyba