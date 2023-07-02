THE TNT Triple Giga approach Season 3 of the PBA 3×3 with the same always-hungry, not-resting-on-your-laurels mentality that has served them well in past battles.

The Triple Giga have blazed a trail of excellence in the three-a-side league, scoring a historic grand slam in Season 2 after first reigning supreme in the Third Conference of the inaugural season.

And they have no intention of slowing down.

“We take every opportunity as a chance to be better, whether it’s another game we play or a whole new season,” TNT coach Mau Belen told The STAR on the eve of today’s Season 3 First Conference Leg 1 hostilities kickoff at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

“We are staying grounded knowing not all lessons are learned as long as we play the sport,” she added.

The seasoned crew of Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Ping Exciminiano and Gryann Mendoza carry the fight for multi-titled TNT in the season opener featuring 11 teams.

Mr. Vosotros and Co. duke it out with No. 6 Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays and No. 7 Blackwater Smooth Razor in Pool A.

Meanwhile, second seed Cavitex, which added 3×3 vet Tonino Gonzaga and Kenneth Ighalo to its solid core of Dominick Fajardo and Jorey Napoles, headlines Pool B with No. 5 San Miguel Beer, No. 8 Purefoods and debuting guest team Wilcon Depot as opposition.

No. 3 Meralco, which brings back Joseph Sedurifa to partner with Alfred Batino, Jeff Manday and Bryan Santos, vies in Pool C versus No. 4 Barangay Ginebra, No. 9 NorthPort and No. 10 Terrafirma.

Action starts at 10:30 a.m. with combatants aiming to finish in Top 2 of Pool A and Top 3 of Pools B and C to advance to the KO rounds set for tomorrow. — Olmin Leyba