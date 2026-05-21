Public schools nationwide will have their own medical clinics, which offer free check-ups, laboratory tests, and medicines, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

“We are bringing basic healthcare straight to our campuses,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in a news release on Thursday.

“Healthy learners and healthy teachers are the foundation of a better education system,” he added.

Through its partnership with health provider 1Life Inc., the agency aims to establish primary care facilities inside school campuses under the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (PhilHealth) YAKAP Program.

Participating schools must allot a minimum of 60 square meters for the medical facility, while 1Life will provide digital diagnostic tools, basic emergency supplies, and telemedicine equipment.

The clinics will focus heavily on learner wellness, providing specialized developmental screenings to promote early detection of conditions that may impact learners’ academic growth. All services under the program are covered by the PhilHealth YAKAP benefits.

“The program comes at zero cost to DepEd and requires no school funding,” DepEd said.

“This health infrastructure integration… ensures all public schools nationwide are well-resourced, specifically by giving campuses immediate access to functional clinics and reliable healthcare,” it added.

Teachers and school staff can also acquire free, annual executive medical check-ups conducted right on campus. Meanwhile, eligible parents and their dependents can access consultations, basic lab tests, and maintenance medicines under PhilHealth’s YAKAP Program.

“We look forward to our collaboration with DepEd by supporting them with free accessible healthcare services onsite, providing learners and teachers with preventive care,” 1Life, Inc. President Niño L. Namoco said in a news release.

All electronic medical records within the clinics are protected under “strict data privacy protocols” and will not be shared without a written consent form to ensure the safety of patients.

“This is a big help for our teachers and learners because if a student or teacher is feeling unwell, they will no longer need to leave the school or spend money just to consult a doctor,” Mr. Angara said in Filipino.

The program is expected to benefit learners and teachers as classes begin on June 8 under the new three-term calendar. — Almira Louise S. Martinez