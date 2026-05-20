THE INCOMING US ambassador to the Philippines and Manila’s top envoy in Washington discussed expanding economic cooperation and strategic industries ahead of a year marked by deeper bilateral engagement and major joint infrastructure initiatives.

The Philippine Embassy in Washington said incoming US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton met with Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel G. Romualdez on May 19 before his departure for Manila.

“The two officials discussed the longstanding and enduring alliance between the Philippines and the United States, including opportunities to further strengthen bilateral economic engagement, security cooperation, people-to-people ties and regional collaboration,” the embassy said in a statement.

The meeting comes as Manila and Washington prepare to commemorate 80 years of diplomatic relations and the 75th anniversary of their Mutual Defense Treaty, while both governments deepen cooperation on trade, supply chains, infrastructure and regional security.

The embassy said the officials discussed expanding cooperation in energy, advanced manufacturing, critical mineral processing and resilient supply chains — sectors that have become increasingly important amid rising geopolitical competition and efforts by Washington to diversify strategic production networks away from China.

The diplomats also exchanged views on the Philippines’ chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year and Manila’s bid for a nonpermanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

“Ambassador Romualdez welcomed the incoming envoy and expressed confidence that Philippine-US relations would continue to grow under their shared commitment to advancing the interests of both countries and peoples,” the embassy said.

Mr. Lipton, a businessman-turned-diplomat, served as chief of staff to the US Mission to the Organization of American States under the US Department of State, where he handled security matters.

During his confirmation hearing before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee in March, Mr. Lipton pledged to deepen security and economic cooperation with the Philippines as the Indo-Pacific region becomes a focal point of US strategic policy.

“My goal will be to deepen US-Philippine security cooperation, strengthen supply chains, advance the Luzon Economic Corridor initiative and promote fair and transparent trade,” Mr. Lipton said in his prepared testimony.

He also described the Philippines as a key regional partner as tensions continue to rise in the Indo-Pacific region.

A major focus of bilateral economic cooperation is the Luzon Economic Corridor, a flagship Philippine-US initiative covering infrastructure, logistics, energy, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

Philippine officials have said the corridor could generate as many as one million jobs and help accelerate economic growth through increased foreign investments and industrial activity.

The project has also become part of broader US efforts to strengthen regional supply chains for semiconductors, critical minerals and emerging technologies.

This week, US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jacob Helberg visited New Clark City in Tarlac, which Washington is considering as the site of an industrial hub under the Pax Silica initiative.

The hub is expected to support semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced computing and critical mineral processing.

The Philippines has increasingly emerged as a strategic partner for Washington as the US seeks to expand economic and security cooperation across Southeast Asia while countering China’s growing influence in the region. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel