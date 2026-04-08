THE FIFTH BATCH of Filipinos returning to Manila from Kuwait comprising 166 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and dependents has departed from Saudi Arabia early on Wednesday, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said.

In a Facebook post, OWWA said the repatriated Filipinos will land before noon on Thursday in Manila, where the agency will assist them for their post-arrival needs such as airport assistance, domestic transport, medical and financial support, meals, temporary accommodation, and reintegration services.

The agency added that the repatriation operations will continue in Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to ensure the safe return of Filipinos despite the US and Iran’s agreement to a two-week ceasefire.

“We express our gratitude for the announced ceasefire in the region. We hope this leads to sustained de-escalation and, ultimately, lasting peace,” OWWA said in a statement.

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan during the House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on Wednesday said about 48% of the agency’s P1.7-billion emergency repatriation funds (ERF) have already been used for the operations.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac reported that 4,611 Filipinos have already been repatriated, as of April 6.

The government has so far chartered 7 flights, with the next two flights set to take off over the weekend, Mr. Cacdac said.

He also reported a total of 21,354 have been rendered for OFWs in the form of food, finances, transport, shelter, and medical assistance in the Middle East.

According to Mr. Cacdac, the Department of Migrant Workers already obligated P1.2 billion out of the agency’s P2 billion ERF. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel