Pioneer Insurance is encouraging motorists and riders to look out for one another on the road, as the country observes Road Safety Awareness Month.

With rising fuel costs, more Filipinos are adjusting how they move, whether by shifting to motorcycles or electric vehicles, managing fuel consumption, or exploring alternative transport and routes. Despite these dynamic shifts, road safety must remain top-of-mind.

Road Safety Awareness Month, supported by agencies such as the Land Transportation Office and the Department of Transportation, promotes responsible road use and aims to reduce accidents nationwide. In support of this advocacy, Pioneer is calling on motorists, riders, and pedestrians to practice greater mindfulness and shared responsibility on the road.

“Together, we can make our roads safer by looking out for one another and extending consideration to every driver, rider, and pedestrian we encounter,” said Iluminado Garcia III, Motor Head of Pioneer Insurance. “Safety becomes stronger when people are mindful not just of their own journey, but of others around them.”

Motorcycles remain one of the most widely used modes of transportation, while private vehicles continue to play a key role in daily mobility. With increased exposure on the road, simple acts — such as giving way, keeping safe distances, avoiding phone usage while riding, using proper safety gear, and staying patient in traffic — can help prevent accidents and create a more cooperative road environment.

Even with these precautions, unexpected situations can still happen, making preparation just as important as prevention.

Pioneer supports motorists and riders as a one-stop shop for a wide range of insurance solutions designed to help manage the financial impact of road risks.

These include Compulsory Third Party Liability (CTPL) insurance required for vehicle registration, RideSure Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance for riders, and comprehensive motor insurance for car owners. For electric vehicle users, Pioneer EV One provides specialized coverage, including financial protection for range anxiety, batteries, charging equipment, and loss of use.

“For riders especially, alertness, staying in the proper lane, wearing proper gear, and discipline on the road can go a long way in preventing accidents and protecting themselves and everyone around them,” said Por Requinto, Motorcycle Head of Pioneer Insurance.

As mobility continues to evolve, Pioneer underscores that safer journeys are shaped by everyday decisions, where small acts of consideration and shared responsibility help protect entire communities on the road.

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