Pioneer Insurance teamed up with Lalamove to provide more secure and reliable deliveries through Goods Insurance. Effective Nov. 7, every Lalamove delivery is automatically insured for up to P20,000 against loss, damage, or robbery.

The partnership comes at an ideal time when deliveries are expected to increase as the holiday season draws near.

“Filipinos use Lalamove for all their delivery requirements, from business deliveries to family gifts, especially when the holiday season gets hectic,” said Djon Nacario, managing director of Lalamove Philippines. “The automatic P20,000 insurance coverage applied to every Lalamove booking strengthens that trust by giving users built-in coverage through Pioneer Insurance.”

To complement Lalamove’s swift deliveries, the insurance claim process has been simplified. Claims can be filed by completing the Lalamove Google Form, submitting a photo of the lost or damaged item along with the purchase or replacement invoice, and then receiving payment within seven days.

“This partnership is not just about working together,” said Armand Pesigan, Pioneer Insurance Underwriting and Claims head. “It’s about making things easier for our customers. By combining Lalamove’s speed with Pioneer Insurance’s dependability, we are creating solutions that simplify claims and improve every customer experience.”

Pioneer continues to deliver innovative solutions with Lalamove, providing coverage that prioritizes customer welfare.

Goods Insurance is already active for Lalamove users. For more information, visit https://www.lalamove.com/en-ph/blog/lalamove-goods-insurance.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.