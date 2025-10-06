SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP), a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corp. and Norwegian firm Scatec, revealed that it has generated more than a fourfold return on investment (ROI) since adopting the low-code platform Kissflow in 2021 to unify and digitize its workflows.

“We just found out it yielded a 451% return on investment,” Maria Theresa Cabigon, SNAP’s Chief Information Officer, said on Thursday, noting that the findings were from an independent ROI study conducted by Nucleus Research, a US-based research and advisory firm.

“So, to put that in simple terms, for every peso we invested, we got more than four pesos back. And we recovered our entire initial investment in less than three months,” Ms. Cabigon said.

Using Kissflow’s low-code platform, SNAP quickly built more than 114 applications, replacing legacy systems and helping to streamline operations.

The applications were deployed across the company’s human resources, operations, and information technology (IT) management.

It has also allowed 19 employees to be trained as citizen developers, enabling them to create applications without extensive IT knowledge or support.

Rakesh Nandakumar, Associate Vice President for Southeast Asia at Kissflow, told BusinessWorld that the cumulative benefits of the platform for SNAP amount to about $300,000.

“The report just validates, economically as well, that the steps they’ve taken are the right steps. But for me, what’s very inspiring is that they have 19 folks who are solving problems and they are not IT professionals,” Mr. Nandakumar said.

Ms. Cabigon also told BusinessWorld that digital transformation is crucial for businesses, especially as data becomes key to decision-making.

She noted that without digitizing information, insights are difficult to obtain, particularly in the current artificial intelligence-driven era. — Edg Adrian A. Eva