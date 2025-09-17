THE Mapúa Education Group said it launched a Co-Intelligence for Education Hub tasked with blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) with human learning.

“In teaching, learning, and research, it means that we harness AI and treat it as a tool to augment human critical judgment, as well as creativity and ethical reasoning,” Marloun P. Sejera, Mapúa’s chief officer of the AI integration office, told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the launch event.

Mapúa’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dodjie S. Maestrecampo said the initiative aims to make students AI-ready. He noted that 78% of companies worldwide are already using AI to transform operations.

“It is our collective response to this transformation, and that is to be done through Co-Intelligence,” Mr. Maestrecampo said during the launch.

“We will learn about AI by embedding AI literacy and critical thinking skills across every program. And we will work with AI by equipping our faculty members, staff, and professionals with AI tools to use in teaching, research, and operations,” he added.

The Co-Intelligence for Education Hub integrates AI courses into all programs, including non-engineering programs, Mr. Sejera said.

Students will be taught the fundamentals of AI, including its importance, responsible use, and how to learn maximize it for their future work.

Tools like an AI-powered learning management system are available to help students better understand their lessons and navigate their academic journey.

Mr. Sejera said faculty development programs will be conducted to help instructors upskill in AI, addressing concerns over potential job displacement.

He noted that in classroom setups, Mapúa will continue traditional methods such as faculty-led lectures and the use of pen and paper.

He added that assessments will be more adaptive and creative to address concerns over students’ overdependence on AI. — Edg Adrian A. Eva