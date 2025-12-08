Tropical Cyclone Wilma, which has weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA), is likely to bring thunderstorms to Palawan and Western Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday.

The former storm Wilma was last located 265 kilometers south of Cuyo, Palawan, according to PAGASA’s 10:00 a.m. advisory.

In its earlier 4:00 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the LPA is likely to cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the MIMAROPA Region and Western Visayas.

The bureau cautioned the public about possible flash floods and landslides in the affected areas due to moderate to heavy rains associated with the LPA.

PAGASA said there are two possible scenarios for the LPA in the next 24 hours: first, there is a medium chance that it could redevelop into Tropical Depression Wilma; however, the more likely outcome is for it to completely dissipate.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is expected to be affected by the shear line, the northeast monsoon, and the easterlies in the next 24 hours.

The shear line, a narrow zone where cold winds and warm easterlies meet, is likely to bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over large parts of Luzon.

Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and other parts of Northern and Central Luzon are expected to experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The Bicol Region is forecast to have scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by the easterlies, while the rest of the country may experience rains due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA again warned the public about possible flash floods and landslides due to moderate to heavy rains brought by the various weather systems. — Edg Adrian A. Eva