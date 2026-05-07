MAYA has partnered with payments infrastructure provider Lydian to enable the use of virtual assets for transactions amid growing cryptocurrency ownership in the country.

Under the collaboration, enterprises using the Maya Business platform can process payments with stablecoins and other digital assets using Lydian’s digital asset acceptance infrastructure.

These businesses will be able to accept these payments while receiving same-day settlement in Philippine pesos, removing exposure to price volatility.

For consumers, digital asset payments will be integrated into QR codes, payment links and online checkout, including a “Pay with Crypto” option.

“The initiative is designed to address key friction points that have limited merchant adoption, including volatility, custody requirements and regulatory complexity, by enabling stablecoin-based payments within a structured framework,” Maya said.

“Maya will provide the regulated infrastructure layer for the collaboration, leveraging its merchant network and technology platform used by businesses nationwide, while supporting wallet screening, Travel Rule compliance and BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas)-aligned reporting requirements,” it added.

Based on Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, the Philippines ranked ninth in the world in terms of cryptocurrency activity.

Chainalysis said Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region for on-chain crypto activity, with total crypto transaction volume growing to $2.36 trillion from $1.4 trillion, driven mainly by markets like India, Vietnam, and Pakistan.

A BSP survey also showed that awareness of virtual assets and cryptocurrencies increased from to 20% in 2025 from just 6% in 2021 as Filipinos’ financial literacy improves, helping drive the growth of digital payments.

Maya Innovations Holdings, Pte. Ltd., formerly Voyager Innovations Holdings, Pte. Ltd., is the parent holding company of Maya Philippines, Inc. and Maya Bank, Inc.

Maya Philippines is registered with the BSP as an electronic money issuer, remittance and transfer company, operator of payment system, and virtual asset services provider.

Meanwhile, Maya Bank is one of the six BSP-licensed digital banks in the country.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — BVR