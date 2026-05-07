Tasting the treats of summer

THERE ARE FEW THINGS more satisfying on a sweltering summer day than ice cream on a stick. It is a staple of most Filipino childhoods. Once upon a time, we would crowd around the mamang sorbetero’s Magnolia cart, choosing between orange or chocolate popsicles or two-toned yellow and orange icicles. Today these treats and a whole lot more can be found everywhere from sari-sari and convenience stores, to supermarkets from the most basic to the highest end.

So last Sunday, when the office aircon bravely fought against the midafternoon sun, I brought a slew of these icy treats for the folks at the office to try out. They ranged in price from just P12 (Aice’s watermelon, orange, and pineapple popsicles sold in my neighbor’s garage, along with an amazing variety of cold treats from this Singaporean brand, none of which cost more than P25) to P85 (Korean brand Binggrae’s Clédor bars in The Marketplace). I am sure there are more expensive brands but this was my wallet’s limit.

All the ice cream for this “popsicle party” came from the aforementioned garage-based sari-sari store, The Marketplace, Landmark Supermarket, Robinsons Supermarket, and SM Supermarket, except for the Oreo treats, a cooler of which had coincidentally been delivered to the office the week before.

Following are the assessments of the folks in the office. — AA Herrera

Binggrae Melona Coffee

This is like having a Frappuccino in ice cream form, with more than a hint of three-in-one coffee. The advantage of this slim bar of Korean ice cream is that unlike an ice blended drink or iced coffee, it does not get watered down as it melts — though the stick is perhaps too small to have a chance of melting before being fully consumed. A very welcome treat on a hot day, and provides a bit of a caffeine kick. — AA Herrera

Lotte Greek Yogurt Ice Cream Bar

Lotte Well Food’s Greek Yogurt Ice Cream bar is very creamy and not too sweet. However, this is more of a Greek yogurt-inspired treat, rather than authentic Greek yogurt ice cream. For a strawberry-flavored ice cream bar, there are only hints of strawberry jam. Only 190 calories for this cool treat. — Cathy Rose Garcia

Clédor Espresso Coffee Ice Cream Bar

When you’re craving a caffeine fix but don’t want to get a cup of coffee, then grab a Clédor Espresso Coffee Ice Cream. The coffee ice cream is very creamy and has a smooth espresso flavor. It is enrobed in thick crunchy chocolate that didn’t easily melt or break off. Cledor is a premium ice cream brand by Korean company Binggrae. — Cathy Rose Garcia

Nestlé Oreos

I left a trail of Oreos around the office (and some on my white pants), that is to say, the outer shell of my Oreo ice cream bar didn’t survive the summer heat. The cookies-and-cream filling, however, held up — even after I lost its Oreo cookie shell to the floor. I still enjoyed it. Flavor-wise, it stayed true to the classic Oreo, though I think it works better as soft-serve than as a bar. — Charmaine A. Tadalan

Aice Cereal Milk Crispy

Yet another version of the familiar Pinipig Crunch of our youth, this very square popsicle has a strong milky flavor, as suggested by its name, but is more icy than creamy. This Indonesian brand does not skimp on the chocolate coating which holds up well, but is on the verge of being excessively sweet. The cereal — which is found both in the chocolate coating and the ice cream itself — tends to be a bit soggy and not very crunchy, like cereal that has been left soaking in milk too long. But for the price — P22 at the corner sari-sari store — it is not bad at all. — AA Herrera

Binggrae Melona Melon

If you like melon, the fruit, this is it. It really tastes like melon. The sweetness is just right. It is creamy but still light in flavor, perfect for the summer. While you can enjoy it as a traditional popsicle, it is also available in a pint and tub. — Arlet Laurente

Clédor Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Bar

This sits firmly on the premium and sophisticated side of frozen treats. It has a distinct crunch and a creamy factor, due to its notably richer and denser texture. The thick chocolate coating lives up to its “thicker and richer” reputation, while a generous amount of cookie bits provides a satisfying snap and crunch in every bite. The ice cream also manages to strike the right balance between its chocolate elements and a deep, indulgent flavor. Its level of sweetness is particularly well-suited for the refined cravings of the trentahin demographic, offering just the right amount of sweetness without being overbearing. A staple in South Korean convenience stores, it is now commonly found locally in the frozen sections of Korean grocery stores and select supermarkets. — Daniel B. Gonzaga

Nestlé KitKat Ice Cream

The shell of the ice cream bar reminded me of the actual KitKat, as if the chocolate bar was crushed and mixed into the chocolate coating. It tasted better than I expected, because I thought that the soft serve inside the popsicle would be purely vanilla. It actually had a chocolate swirl, so the ice cream was more of a chocolate and vanilla mix rather than just one flavor. The shell breaks easily and the chocolate melts quicker once the packaging is opened, so it’s best to eat it immediately so you can preserve the shell without making a mess. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales

Honey Butter Almond Ice Cream Bar

Selecta Wall’s Honey Butter Almond ice cream stick (230 calories) captures exactly what honey butter almonds taste like — perfectly translated into ice cream form. The honey and butter-flavored ice cream is enrobed in a white malt coating with a few almond bits. This is a perfect sweet treat after grabbing some spicy Korean food. — Cathy Rose Garcia

Melona Mango

Bursting with tropical sweetness, it captures the essence of ripe mangoes blended with creamy richness. Smooth and velvety, each bite is refreshing yet indulgent. Less subtle than Melona’s classic melon version, it’s bolder, brighter, and more vibrant — a perfect summer treat that feels like sunshine in popsicle form. — Doreen Madeja

Melona Strawberry

Melona Strawberry ice cream is a refreshing product with a smooth and creamy texture. The flavor is light and not too sweet, making it perfect for a quick snack or dessert. — Imee Pineda

Nestlé Crunch Cookies and Cream Stick

You can never go wrong with a good old cookie. I chose the Crunch Cookies and Cream Stick because I wanted a taste of familiarity, which is sometimes what one needs in the ever-changing dessert landscape. It had the right amount of vanilla, mixed with cookie bits that weren’t hard to chew. The crisped cereals and white chocolate coating were an interesting twist, giving the right amount of sweetness to a popular treat. The popsicle size was too small though, which might turn off buyers who want to get their money’s worth. — Bea Marie D. Cruz

Nestlé Twin Pops Chocolate

This was once a childhood favorite, but this just proves how toxic nostalgia can be. Now it’s just an icy slush with a mere suggestion of chocolate. — Joseph L. Garcia

Magnum Almond Bar

The first bite comes with that satisfying crack of the chocolate shell. I really enjoyed this one because the almond coating keeps the ice cream from being overly sweet — perfect for someone like me who doesn’t like too much sugar. The hard shell also slows down melting, which is a must in this hot weather. —Justine Irish Tabile

Aice Two Colors

What I first noticed about this ice cream was the packaging — it looks vibrant, fun, and very youthful. When I tasted it, it honestly gave me a nostalgic feeling because it reminded me of the kind of ice cream I used to enjoy as a kid. At the same time, the flavor still feels unique and different from the usual ice cream. Since I’ve always been a fan of popsicle-style ice cream, I really enjoyed eating it, especially while working. — Arjay Laurito

Clédor Berry Mix

A bit more expensive than the usual ice cream bar, this definitely felt luxurious. Covered in a white chocolate shell combined with crushed berries, one can even smell the berries as the bar is taken out of the wrapper. The silky chocolate shell tasted good, and the ice cream within was very creamy. — Joseph L. Garcia

Magnum White Almond

Magnum White Almond stands out for the striking contrast between its crisp, nut-studded shell and the smooth, velvety cream beneath, delivering a textural interplay that defines its indulgence. — Chloe Mari Hufana

Lotte Blueberry Greek Yogurt

This one, with its chocolate shell, proved to be a treat. The blueberry swirl tasted exactly the same as Lotte’s blueberry bubblegum, while the ice cream itself was dense. — Joseph L. Garcia

Clédor Espresso Coffee

Cledor Espresso Coffee pairs a bold, slightly bitter espresso punch with a smooth, creamy base, creating a balanced contrast that feels both rich and indulgent in each bite. — Chloe Mari Hufana

Melona Pistachio

It is a straightforward ice cream on a stick, and the pistachio flavor had no frills. It is therefore almost masculine: the pistachio flavor was so decidedly nutty, it was almost savory. Still, a reliable pal. — Joseph L. Garcia

Aice Sweet Corn stick

This was quite odd from its look to its texture. A stick is plugged right into it to form a popsicle, despite the ice cream already being wrapped inside a corn-shaped (and embossed) cone. If one handles the stick to bite the tip, the cone proves to be too tough for a bite. We discarded the stick and ate it as a cone, but still: it tasted and smelled (very strongly) like frozen corn pudding. We’d see someone who likes corn very much liking this, but even then, the presentation might even turn strong corn fans away. — Joseph L. Garcia

Aice Choco Malt

Packaged almost like the country’s favorite choco-malt drink (wink, wink), it was mistaken as a spin-off product of that company. Still, if we were that brand, we’d be flattered. Creamy and balancing the taste of chocolate and malted milk, it tasted like the memory of cold (that brand) coming out of a vending machine. If sugar weren’t that big of a concern, we’d have this in our freezer every week. — Joseph L. Garcia

Creamline Pinoy Classics Pinipig

We don’t often enjoy pinipig (flattened then toasted grains of glutinous rice), but the addition of this in a cream stick with a milk chocolate shell just seemed so earnest. The puffy rice covered the stick like blisters, and had an unexpected chewy texture. The bar was a bit small, however, and it made one wish for something a bit bigger. — Joseph L. Garcia

Magnum Chocolate Luxe

Perfect for a little treat-yourself moment. It’s super creamy on the inside with a thick chocolate shell that cracks nicely when you bite into it. Rich and a bit heavy, but it’s worth it when you’re craving something indulgent. — Pexcel John Bacon

Binggrae Melona, Purple Yam flavor

Ube halaya (or, as it is known abroad, purple yam) is a timeless classic, something I keep realizing. It never gets tiring. And the flavor itself is hard to mess up — it never becomes obnoxious, being a part of the Manila “Neapolitan” roadside sorbetes combo alongside mango and either chocolate or avocado. How can a yam be “flavorful?” I don’t know, but I suppose delighting in a childhood treat is to be childlike once more. — Pierce Oel Montalvo

Magnum Strawberry Panna

The Magnum Strawberry Panna was an indulgent summer treat that combined Belgian chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream with a refreshing strawberry flavor. The strawberry bits in the cracking chocolate coating made the satisfying crunch of biting into it even richer — a perfect fruity take on the signature Magnum ice cream. — Zoei Ysobel Ramos

Aice Milk Melon Ice Cream

An underrated flavor, melon becomes a delightful treat in Aice Milk Melon Ice Cream. The smooth milk ice cream becomes even more enjoyable with the taste of fresh melon, a sweet way to beat the heat. Plus, this is a pink-colored ice cream stick covered in a cool green layer, making each bite look as refreshing as it tastes. — Zoei Ysobel Ramos

Crunch Vanilla Caramel

This ice cream bar is a satisfying mix of texture and flavor. The ice cream features a crispy chocolate coating that easily cracks with every bite, a creamy vanilla center that melts on your tongue, and a buttery caramel core that adds even more flavor. Overall, it balances the sweetness and saltiness perfectly, making it ideal for today’s summer season. — Aldrine Ballesteros

Melona Mango

Delightfully cool as I devoured it inside a not so well-cooled room. — Taludz Pilar

Boom Boom Max Berry

This berry crunchy Boom Boom Max with multiple layers instills happiness in my worried mind. — Taludz Pilar

Clédor Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Bar

I enjoyed eating this thirst-quenching, flavorful treat from the “gods.” It tastes like winter in your mouth during a summer day. Very delicious and crunchy, it’s a five-star ice cream, because you will feel like a billionaire when it touches your tongue. — Dindo Paragas

Aice Coffee Crispy Ice Cream

Aice Coffee Crispy Ice Cream tastes decent but doesn’t come close to the richer, more indulgent feel of a Magnum bar. (Which makes sense seeing as the Aice bar costs only P22 while the Magnum goes for P79.) The chocolate coating is fine, but the nuts lack crunch, making the texture less satisfying overall. — Norman P. Aquino