Dining In/Out: Mother’s Day edition

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Wherever you spend Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, it will be all the more special with these promos and treats, and, of course, your mom.

The Peninsula Manila

THIS MAY, The Peninsula Manila celebrates Mother’s Day with a selection of experiences. The Lobby has a Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea available from May 1 to 10, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at P2,890. On the day itself, there will be a “Baking Memories with Mom” Cake Decorating Class and Afternoon Tea from 2:30 to 5 p.m., at P6,490 (one mother and child) — reserve soon, because only 10 slots are available. Escolta has a Mother’s Day Brunch on May 10 from noon to 3 p.m., priced at P4,990 for adults, and P2,500 for children under 12. Old Manila has a four-course Lunch and Dinner Menu from May 8 to 10 at 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at P5,500 per person. At The Peninsula Boutique Pop-up Store at The Lobby (open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), cakes, chocolate art pieces, pastries, and flowers are available daily until May 10. As for staycation packages, rates start at P22,099 for a Grand Deluxe Room and P27,499 for a Premier Suite. Amenities include a Mother’s Day floral welcome amenity from The Peninsula Boutique, Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at The Lobby, entry to “Baking Memories with Mom,” fitness and recreational activities for junior guests such as The Peninsula Scavenger Hunt, daily buffet breakfast at Escolta for two adults and two children aged five years old and below, access to The Gallery Club Lounge for two adults staying in suites, Peninsula Time flexible check-in and check-out privileges, complimentary Wi-Fi access and local city phone use, and complimentary use of the Fitness Center and swimming pool. For inquiries or reservations, call The Peninsula Manila at 8887-2888 (ext. 6694 for Restaurant Reservations, 6769 and 6771 for The Peninsula Boutique), e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit peninsula.com.

Newport World Resorts

THIS Mother’s Day, Newport World Resorts opens its doors to moms and their families. At the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, the Elevated Great British Brunch unfolds on May 9 and 10 at P3,988 per person. An Oyster and Caviar Cart presents unlimited selections alongside freshly shucked Pacific Bay N3 oysters, followed by an ice cream trolley serving ube and mango soft serve. Each mother dining in receives a glass of Champagne, while a live poetry station led by resident poet Kim Magno offers bespoke verses composed on the spot. For a celebration rooted in Filipino flavor, Casa Buenas, the property’s signature Filipino restaurant, presents a specially curated Mother’s Day menu on May 10 at P3,410, designed for two people. Available on May 10 during lunch and dinner, the experience brings together a selection of dishes that move from light starters to comforting mains and a sweet finish. The menu begins with pica-pica such as Okoy, Laing Pani Puri, and Talaba, followed by Chicken Binakol and main courses including Sinanglay, Humba, and Tinapa Fried Rice. The experience concludes with Banana, Muscovado, and Coconut Harmony served individually, rounding out the meal with a familiar, well-balanced sweetness. Over at the Garden Wing, on May 9 to 10, Ginzadon offers a Salmon Teriyaki Set with miso soup and a side dish at P900 net. This set can be paired with a dessert of Strawberry Rose Pavlova. Throughout the month of May, Happy 8 invites families to celebrate Mother’s Day over a Dimsum All-You-Can offer with Long Life Bun for P1,191, paired with the Mango Coconut Jasmine dessert (P821 net). For those who prefer to bring the celebration home, Garden Wing Café presents a trio of confections available throughout May. The Mother’s Day Signature Cake pairs pistachio sponge with vanilla cream and strawberry compote in a soft pink, white, and gold finish. The Mother’s Day Petit Collection features limited-edition pastries including Lychee Rose Heart, Strawberry Vanilla Bloom, Mango Coconut Petal, and Chocolate Raspberry Elegance. The Gift Box “For Mom” arrives as a premium takeaway in four- or six-piece luxury chocolate selections.

Sheraton Manila Hotel at Newport World Resorts

FOR a Mother’s Day experience shaped by creativity and ease, Oori Korean Restaurant at Sheraton Manila Hotel at Newport World Resorts presents a Korean Paint & Sip Experience on May 9, from 2 to 5 p.m., at P2,500 net. Guests are served Oori light bites such as kimbap rolls, dakgangjung, and jeyuk bokkeum sliders, alongside Dilmah iced and hot tea, with art materials provided for a guided painting session and parting gifts to complete the afternoon. S Kitchen at the Sheraton offers another way to celebrate, where moms who wear pink while dining on May 10 are treated to a complimentary buffet with four full-paying guests. Priced at P3,600 net per person, the experience includes flowing strawberry margaritas, a parting gift, and a P500 privilege on à la carte massages and services at Shine Spa.

Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts

CELEBRATE the occasion with a buffet experience crafted for mom at Kusina Sea Kitchens, a halal-certified kitchen and dining destination at Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts, on May 10 for P3,500. The spread features a carving station with Salmon Coulibiac, an elevated grazing table with Salmon Gravlax, and a dessert counter featuring Yema Bouquet Flower Cake and more. Mothers dining in have a chance to win the Pamper Mom Package, which includes an overnight stay in a King room with buffet breakfast for two, an afternoon tea at the Madison Lounge & Bar, a one-hour massage, and a cabana set-up at the Vega Pool. One winner will be drawn from all guests across lunch and evening service and announced during dinner, while those who make a Father’s Day booking on the day may also enjoy 20% off. Available for lunch from noon to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Hotel Okura Manila at Newport World Resorts

TREAT MOM to a feast this Mother’s Day at Yawaragi, Hotel Okura Manila’s Japanese buffet restaurant. Available on May 10 during lunch and dinner at P3,500++, the Mother’s Day Buffet brings together a selection of Japanese dishes, from Broiled Unagi Sushi and Sansai and Sakura Denbu Maki to Japanese Oyster Tempura and Dijon-herbed roasted Sherwagyu A5 Japanese chuck eye roll. Each mother dining in will be served a specially prepared Mother’s Day mocktail and receive a gift. For a more refined (but still Japanese) celebration, Yamazato, the hotel’s Japanese fine dining restaurant, presents its Mother’s Day Obento Kaiseki at P4,000++. The experience features highlights such as the Chef’s Selection Sashimi of the Day and a choice of main course between Yamazato original Wagyu on a Tohban plate or Yamazato original Wagyu Shabu-Shabu. Available from May 4 to 10 during both lunch and dinner.

Raffles and Fairmont

THIS year, Raffles and Fairmont Makati offer families a range of experiences for Mother’s Day. At Spectrum in Fairmont Makati, the “To Mama With Love” lunch and dinner buffet (from P4,166.43 net) brings the whole family together over an abundant spread of local delicacies, global flavors, and signature dishes. At Mirèio in Raffles Makati, Le Brunch de Maman (from P6,578.58 net) is a refined Sunday brunch where guests select three courses from a menu: foie gras mousse, mud crabs, a Grilled Australian Lamb Rack, Pan-seared Toothfish, and a Blanc Blossom Delight of white peach, white chocolate, and white wine to close. There is also a spread of raclette, seafood, paella, and other gourmet stations. Seats at both restaurants are limited. Diners are encouraged to reserve ahead to secure a table. For moms who love all things sweet, present her with the hotel’s cake of the month, Lychee Hibiscus Cream Cake, a composition of layered lychee and hibiscus with white chocolate cream cheese. All Mother’s Day experiences and gifts at Raffles and Fairmont Makati are available for advance purchase through the eBoutique at https://www.fairmont-eboutique.com/. For inquiries and table reservations, contact (63) 2 8555 9840 or dining.makati@fairmont.com.

City of Dreams Manila

CITY OF DREAMS Manila unveils a suite of luxurious experiences for Mother’s Day. Crystal Dragon Chef de Cuisine Chan Choo Kean pays homage to moms with a limited-edition a la carte menu featuring the restaurant’s Cantonese and regional Chinese specialties, highlighted by Cantonese-Style Roasted Duck with fresh ginseng, and Steamed Spotted Grouper with ginger and soybean crisp. The menu is available until May 31 at lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. daily. Nobu offers an indulgent Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch. Diners can have unlimited helpings of Nobu classics such as Yellowtail Jalapeño, Salmon Karashi Su Miso, and Black Cod Miso in butter lettuce. A chef’s selection of premium sushi cups, maki rolls and nigiri, are featured alongside the Mother’s Day specials that highlight a carving station for Slow-cooked Beef Brisket, Crispy Prok Belly, and Nobu Baked Salmon. The Nobu brunch includes all-you-can-eat dishes in an ala carte menu prepared à la minute, complementing a buffet where chefs in action prepare sushi, sashimi, and maki rolls at the sushi bar, and grilled skewered meats and vegetables at the kushiyaki station. The Nobu Mother’s Day brunch on May 10 is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and price starts at P4,388 net per adult for the Regular package, inclusive of non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails. Other packages that include alcoholic and premium beverages are also available. Children ages six to 12 years old dine at half-price, and those five years and below dine for free. Nobu is also open on Mother’s Day for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Guests looking for sweet gifts will find a collection of Mother’s Day sweets and floral arrangements at Café Society. The Mother’s Day selection of gifts is available until May 10 at Café Society at The Shops at the Boulevard, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit https://www.cityofdreamsmanila.com/en/whats-on/stay-mothers-day-2026.

Grand Hyatt Manila

GRAND HYATT MANILA invites families to honor their mother with a celebratory buffet featuring seafood, carving highlights, and signature favorites at The Grand Kitchen. Mother’s Day dining highlights include a special dinner buffet on May 9 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at P2,988 net per person, featuring freshly shucked oysters, freshly caught tuna, homemade pasta on Parmesan wheel, Australian angus beef rib, wok-fried tiger prawns, wok-fried Sichuan crab, whole steamed salmon, and machang glutinous rice. On May 10, lunch and dinner buffets are priced at P4,000 net per person, with menu highlights such as grilled ribeye steak, porchetta, and Beef Wellington. Both dates include free-flowing house wines and lager, with an option to upgrade to Chandon for P820 net. All mothers dining on May 10 will receive a complimentary glass of Chandon Brut. At The Lounge in the afternoon enjoy Halo Halo Bingsu or the Grand Merienda Cena afternoon tea live station experience at P2,600 net per person, available from May 8 to 10. The Afternoon Tea set is priced at P3,300 net for two persons and includes two glasses of garden spritz or mocktails, available from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Elevate the celebration with The Cellar’s signature Crab Paella with kimchi foam, brandy, and herb crumbs, priced at P5,800 net per order. Mother’s Day specials run from May 8 to 10, with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy the à la carte dinner menu or Sunday brunch on May 10, alongside the Crab Paella centerpiece. At No. 8 China House, honor Mom with Cantonese flavors through generous set menus designed for sharing. Packages begin at P21,880 net for six persons. The six-person set menu includes half a traditional Peking duck served in two courses, deep-fried king prawn with garlic and soy, and steamed green grouper with spring onions, and a grand dessert platter, accompanied by a choice of jasmine gold, fancy sencha, or pu’erh tea. For larger groups, a 10-person set menu is available at P36,880 per table. This menu includes a whole traditional Peking duck served in two courses, poached chicken with spring onion oil, lamb rib with cumin, and steamed green grouper, and the No. 8 China House grand dessert platter, finished with jasmine tea. At the Pool House, enjoy a relaxed poolside moment with Truffle Pizza featuring mozzarella, ricotta, shiitake and button mushrooms, and fresh arugula, priced at P1,175 net. Upstairs at The Peak, the Mother’s Day menu highlights include Char-grilled Whole Branzino with tomato, pickled onion, and green harissa. The Sommelier’s Selection features Sparkling Wine Bodegas Chandon Brut from Argentina at P2,505 and Luc Baudet Cote Du Rhone “Rive Droite Rouge” at P2,395. For gifts, Florentine’s Mother’s Day lineup is a mix of sweets and flowers. Available daily until May 10 are Whole Coconut Mousse Cake (P2,500; Mini Cake for P380); Praline Assortments which come in two sizes: a box of 25 (P2,850) and box of nine (P1,450); a scented candle (P980) completes the set. For floral tributes available by pre-order from May 8 to 10, the “Love Letters to Mom” collection offers single stem Ecuadorian rose (P800), a three-piece bouquet (P2,300), a six-piece bouquet (P4,500), and a 12-piece bouquet (P7,000). Premium box presentations range in price from P1,000 for a single rose in a box to P7,450 for the 12-piece bouquet in a special box. Call 8838-1234 or 7918-1234 for inquiries.

Solaire Resort North

FROM May 9 to 10, families are invited to slow down and reconnect at Solaire Resort North. Start it off with elegant fresh floral bouquets specially arranged by Flowers by Anna Fay. Bouquets may be delivered directly to mom at any outlet, room, or amenity within the resort. Each arrangement blends locally sourced blooms with international selections. Visit the Solaire Boutique at Level 1 to place orders and request special set-ups, and don’t miss the featured floral installation at the lobby to add a beautiful touch to mom’s day. There is a wide array of special menus and dining experiences at the resort, such as continental favorites at Cafe Mangrove, or well-loved pan-Asian hits at Lucky Noodles. At Fresh, the tribute continues throughout the weekend with a spread of abundant international flavors, complemented by welcome drinks for moms, live entertainment, and a dedicated photo wall. Elevate the occasion at signature restaurants showcasing authentic global cuisines, from the rich flavors of Cantonese dining at Red Lantern, to the artfully prepared Japanese fare of Yakumi, and the elegant creations of Finestra’s Italian kitchen. For moms who love to cook, a hands-on experience awaits as Solaire Resort North’s “Culinary Chronicles” brings the celebration to life through a personal touch. Together with the whole family, join pasta-making sessions at Finestra, sushi-making at Yakumi, pizza-making at Trattoria e Dolci, or even cocktail-making at Skybar by booking a session for P2,500 net. For inquiries and reservations, visit sn.solaireresort.com, call 8888-8888, or e-mail sn.reservations@solaireresort.com.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

MORTON’S The Steakhouse offers a special five-course menu until May 13 designed to celebrate Mom. Start with dishes like applewood-smoked Bacon Steak, fresh Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with cocktail sauce and horseradish, French Onion Soup, or Classic Caesar Salad. For steaks, the special menu includes Morton’s Classic Filet Oscar (8oz), a center-cut USDA Prime Filet Mignon topped with cold-water Lobster meat and Bearnaise sauce; Morton’s signature Prime Ribeye (16oz); and a 12oz A5 Wagyu Sirloin. There are also seafood entrées on the Mother’s Day menu, along with accompaniments like Smoked Gouda au Gratin and Creamed Spinach, among others. This prix-fixe menu ends with a dessert: the Special Mother’s Day Cheesecake. The five-course Set Menu is available for a party of four and for six. Follow @mortonsthesteakhouseph for more details.

DQ

THIS Mother’s Day, DQ is bringing cake, flowers, and ice cream together through the new Bloomberry Sweets Collection. At its heart is the Bloomberry Cheesecake Burst Blizzard Cake (starts at P599), a 100% ice cream cake made with DQ’s signature vanilla soft serve blended with cheesecake bits and blueberry syrup, layered with cake crunch and chocolate fudge, and finished with icing and floral piping. Complementing this is the Belgian and Vanilla Bloom Cupcake (P99), made of Belgian chocolate soft serve and vanilla soft serve with cake crunch and chocolate fudge, topped with floral icing. Available for a limited time only, these creations are available for dine-in and take-out. They can also be ordered for delivery via DQ’s official delivery partners GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pickaroo (prices may vary).

Pizza Hut

PIZZA HUT marks Mother’s Day with the Flower Stuffed Crust Pizza. This limited-time creation takes any favorite Pizza Hut flavor and adds a rich, cheese-filled crust shaped like a flower, starting at P769. There is also the Flower Treats for Mom bundles, three sets featuring the new Flower Stuffed Crust Pizza in select flavors. For smaller gatherings, Mom’s Treat for four (P1,499) offers one large Flower Stuffed Crust Pizza in flavors like Cheese Lovers, Pepperoni, Spicy Pepperoni, Veggie Lovers, Bacon Cheeseburger, Hawaiian Supreme, or Cheese Supreme. It also comes with a large pasta, either Bolognese or Carbonara, six pieces of Boneless WingStreet in any flavor, and a pitcher of Pepsi for dine-in or 1.5L Pepsi bottle for delivery. A bigger family feast calls for Mom’s Treat for six to eight (P2,499). It includes one large Flower Stuffed Crust Pizza, one large Hawaiian Panalo Pan Pizza, two large pastas (either Bolognese or Carbonara), eight Boneless WingStreet, and a Pepsi pitcher for dine-in or 1.5L Pepsi bottle for delivery. Finally, for those who want to double the indulgence, the Flower Pizza Pair (P1,299) brings two all-time favorite flavors together — a Pepperoni Lovers Flower Stuffed Crust Pizza and a Cheese Supreme Flower Stuffed Crust Pizza.