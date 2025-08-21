Dining In/Out (08/21/25)

1 of 5

Krispy Kreme launches Hogwarts collection

KRISPY KREME, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), is launching a new doughnut collection inspired by Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Now available for a limited time only, the collection brings the four Hogwarts houses to life through its different flavors. The Gryffindor Doughnut is a shell doughnut filled with cookie butter-flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and Biscoff cookie crumble, topped with golden icing drizzles and the Gryffindor crest. The Slytherin Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut topped with chocolate and green buttercream-flavored swirls, a chocolate cookie sugar blend, and the Slytherin crest. The Hufflepuff Doughnut is a shell doughnut filled with brown butter toffee-flavored custard, dipped in golden yellow icing, and topped with black chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch, and the Hufflepuff crest. The Ravenclaw Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blueberry-flavored icing, topped with the Ravenclaw sprinkles and crest. Also part of the collection is the new specialty Sorting Hat Doughnut, a doughnut filled with a mystery-colored Kreme representing one of the four Hogwarts Houses, then dipped in chocolate-flavored icing, sprinkled with gold stars and gold sugar, and topped with a Sorting Hat piece. The Sorting Hat doughnut is sold separately in a limited-edition specialty box, while supplies last. Accompanying the doughnuts is the new Golden Snitch Latte, a golden caramel toffee-inspired latte, topped with whipped cream, Biscoff cookie crumble, and a sprinkle of golden shimmer sugar. The collection is available until Sept. 15 in store, for take-out, drive-through, and delivery.

A taste of Singapore in Makati

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is set to bring a flavorful slice of Singapore to Makati with SingaPob, a gastronomic takeover featuring award-winning bars and restaurants that spotlight Singapore’s status as a culinary haven. From Aug. 28 to 31, these hotspots will pop up in dining destinations in Poblacion and Rockwell. Building on the success of its 2023 run, SingaPob returns with a twist. This year, the celebration will bring a fresh mix of tastes and traditions to the table. From casual bites and hawker favorites to crafted cocktails and refined dining, diners will be spoilt for choice. Topping it all off, from Aug. 16 to Sept. 30, STB has partnered with Klook to offer exclusive discounts and promotions for travel to Singapore. The bars, restaurants, and special offerings are: Candlenut x Hapag will have an exclusive tasting menu that celebrates the best of Singapore and Filipino flavors; Keng Eng Kee, started as a family-run hawker stall serving Zi Char dishes and has been recognized by both the Michelin Guide and 50 Best Discovery guide, will be at Super Uncle Claypot; Jigger & Pony, which ranks 3rd on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 and 5th on the World’s 50 Best Bars in 2024, will be hosted by OTO; Fura, which earned the Ketel One Sustainable Award at Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2024 and landing 95th on the same list in 2025, will be at Aya; the speakeasy Night Hawk, ranked 77th on Asia’s Best Bars in 2025, will be at a secret location; Mama Diam’s, a speakeasy bar, will be at Polilya; Offtrack, ranked 23rd among Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2025, will be hosted by Run Rabbit Run; Origin Bar, ranked 60th on Asia’s Best Bars in 2025, will be hosted by The Spirits Library; Onlypans Tacqueria, a homegrown taco sensation in Poblacion, will showcase an exclusive menu inspired by Singapore’s rich and diverse food culture. Lucky foodies who go around SingaPob will have a chance to win Klook travel discount vouchers, and an all-expenses-paid culinary trip for two to discover Singapore’s most celebrated dining destinations. Visit www.singapob.com for more information.

Long weekend at Solaire Resort North

MAKE THE MOST of the extended National Heroes’ weekend at Solaire Resort North, with a staycation for the whole family, indulging in some of the best dining options in the north. A staycation package starts at P12,086++ net, which includes a duo of complimentary drinks upon arrival at the Lobby Lounge, and breakfast for the family at Fresh. Enjoy the extended weekend for all bookings made for stay dates scheduled until Sept. 30. Then dine at Solaire North’s many restaurants including Trattoria e Dolci for Italian pizzas, pastas, and charcuterie, and 18 unique gelato flavors to choose from. On Sundays, savor steaks at Café Mangrove with their succulent slices of Slow-Roasted USDA Prime Rib served with classic sides. Enjoy authentic Chinese cuisine at Red Lantern with an exclusive seafood menu. This special seasonal menu is available for lunch daily until Aug. 31. The contemporary flavors of Japan are the focus at Yakumi where the season’s best for the month is the Kamasu or barracuda, available daily with dishes starting at P780++ net. Should weekend plans land on a Sunday, diners can partake in Yakumi’s Sunday Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with ribeye steaks, seafood teppanyaki, and fresh sashimi. One can sit back and relax at the Pool Café with their Pinoy Plates and Pints menu, offering Filipino meals, and beers to accompany each dish, including Dinakdakan, Sinuglaw, or Pinaputok na Bangus with a choice of local or imported beers. There is also the crowd-favorite buffet, Fresh for a hearty family meal. This August, the focus is on the cuisines of Thailand and Vietnam every weekday at lunch. Enjoy a 360 view of Quezon City while savoring the cuisine of Italy at Finestra. The Regional Cuisine Tour menu highlights the robust and traditional flavors of Calabria, Italy this August from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. every day. Finally, take the rooftop journey to Skybar for two hours of free-flowing, unlimited classics ranging from sparkling, white, or red wines, cocktails, spirits, and beers ready to accompany each sunset. For guests who prefer non-alcoholic beverages, a selection of juices and sodas are also available. Enjoy the afternoon and sunset at Skybar every Sunday from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. For reservations and inquiries, visit sn.solaireresort.com or sn.solaireresort.com/offers/quezon-city-86th-anniversary-special-room-offer, call +632 8888 8888, or e-mail snrestaurantevents@solaireresort.com to book a table.

40% off all ramen at Dohtonbori SM North EDSA

IN CELEBRATION of SM Supermalls’ 40th anniversary, Dohtonbori SM North EDSA is treating ramen lovers to a 40% discount on all ramen dishes for 40 days from Aug. 1 to Sept. 9. One of Dohtonbori’s best-sellers, the Tonkotsu Ramen is made from rich pork bone broth, resulting in a creamy and hearty base topped with tender pork slices, and cooked-to-perfection noodles. For those who prefer a lighter option, the Shoyu Ramen highlights the savory depth of soy sauce. Spice lovers can indulge in the Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen, a twist on the classic tonkotsu, topped with minced pork and infused with a special blend of spices that adds a fiery kick to its creamy broth. Dohtonbori Philippines is also the only restaurant in the country where guests can cook their own okonomiyaki, Japan’s savory pancake, right at their table. This special offer is exclusively available for dine-in customers at Dohtonbori SM North EDSA branch only.

Baguio’s Mile Hi to reopen

THE HISTORIC Mile Hi complex inside Baguio’s Camp John Hay makes a comeback after remaining nonoperational for six years. Luigi Nuñez, chief executive officer of the BBZ Group of Companies, has teamed up with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and John Hay Management Corp. (JHMC) to revive the Mile Hi complex as a go-to destination in Baguio which will simultaneously contribute to the local community and tourism in the city. Already launched is the Mile Hi Grill, along with In-Bento Yakitori and Ramen, the homegrown Hay & Co. Coffee, and the return of the beloved Mile Hi Diner. Mile Hi is also envisioned as a weekend market where Baguio’s farmers and artisans can sell directly. While the contract is short-term in nature, the intent is long-lasting: to draw the community back to Camp John Hay, and set the tone for what could be a deeper, more permanent transformation. With this endeavor, the BBZ Group hopes to offer a renewed sense of pride, purpose, and possibility for the people of Baguio, and for generations who remember what Mile Hi once was.

Coca-Cola opens kiosks at LRT stations

COCA-COLA Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP) has launched new Coca-Cola Refresh Stations in the Baclaran, EDSA, Blumentritt, Fernando Poe, Jr., and Balintawak stations along LRT Line 1. The new LRT-1 Coca-Cola Refresh Stations offer commuters a wide range of iconic beverages, including Coca-Cola, Royal, Sprite, Wilkins, Minute Maid, Fuze Tea, and Nutriboost.