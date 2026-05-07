XIAOMI CORP. has unveiled its newest lineup of power banks made up of four models to cater to various use cases.

Xiaomi’s Power Bank Series 2026 are now available at Xiaomi Store and the brand’s official online channels on Shopee and Lazada.

The Xiaomi 212-watt (W) HyperCharge Power Bank 24,500mAh is for those who need to charge various gadgets, including laptops, while on the go.

“Its three ports can charge a laptop and a phone at the same time, with the primary USB-C port delivering up to 140W output for compatible high-power devices. The 24,500mAh equivalent capacity is designed for extended use across multiple devices, not just a single top-up,” the brand said.

Meanwhile, its 100W adapter can get it to a full charge in about 2.5 hours. It also has a small color display that shows its remaining charge.

The second model, the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 with Built-in Stand, is for those who want to charge their phone even while using it and without a cable.

“It attaches magnetically to the back of compatible phones, so charging starts without reaching for a cable. A fold-out stand props the phone at roughly 80 degrees for hands-free filming, video calls, or viewing while the battery charges in the background,” it said.

For those who need a wired connection, it comes with an integrated USB-C cable. The power bank also supports charging up to three devices simultaneously.

Another option is the Xiaomi 67W Power Bank 10000 with Integrated Cable. Its USB-C cable tucks into a slot on the side and doubles as a carrying strap.

The brand said the cable has been tested to hold up through more than 5,000 bends.

“Under Xiaomi lab conditions, the integrated cable can fully charge a Xiaomi 15 smartphone in 59 minutes, with actual performance varying by device and charging conditions. Two additional ports handle a second or third device when needed,” it said.

The power bank also has a digital display showing its remaining charge as a precise percentage.

Lastly, for those who prefer something light, the Xiaomi Ultra-thin Magnetic Power Bank 5,000mAh 15W is just 6 millimeters thin and weighs just 98 grams.

“It attaches magnetically to compatible phones for wireless fast charging up to 15W for compatible devices, no cable needed to start. A USB-C port handles wired charging when faster output is preferred,” the brand said.

“The capacity is calibrated for emergency top-ups and extended daily use rather than multiple full charges from zero, which is the right scope for something this slim.” — BVR