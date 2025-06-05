FUJIFILM’S latest instant camera model, the instax mini 41, is now available in the Philippines.

The instax mini 41 is priced at P6,599 and can be purchased at Fujifilm’s authorized dealers nationwide, Fujifilm Philippines, Inc. said in a statement.

The new instant camera is an updated version of its predecessor, the instax mini 40.

“Retaining the classic, vintage-inspired aesthetic that made the mini 40 a favorite among users of all ages, the mini 41 introduces a refreshed, modern look. Its sleek black body, complemented by dark-toned silver and a pop of orange, adds a bold, fashionable edge, making it not just a camera, but a statement accessory,” the brand said.

The camera has a classic analog design that features upgrades for a better shooting experience.

One feature is Close-up mode, which has a built-in parallax adjustment to help minimize the difference between what users see via the camera’s viewfinder and the final print when taking close-up shots.

It also has an enhanced Automatic Light Adjustment feature that selects the exposure according to the shots being taken.

“Rotating the lens one step activates the Close-up mode, perfect for close-up shots and selfies. The mode adjusts the viewfinder field of view to match the actual printout area in close-up shots through parallax adjustment. Users can now easily enjoy close-up shots without having to shift the center point seen through the viewfinder,” Fujifilm Philippines said.

“The Automatic Light Adjustment feature intelligently detects ambient light the moment the shutter button is pressed, automatically optimizing both the shutter speed and flash output based on the scene. Whether you are shooting in bright outdoor settings, dimly lit indoor spaces, or capturing close-ups and selfies, the mini 41 ensures each photo is well-exposed, bringing out the best in both your subject and the background,” it added.

The mini 41 is powered by two AA-size alkaline batteries and uses instax mini instant film packs. Its body weighs 345 grams without batteries and film loaded. — BVR