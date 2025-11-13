GARMIN’S latest lineup of hybrid smartwatches, the Instinct Crossover AMOLED, are now available in the Philippines.

The Instinct Crossover AMOLED has a suggested retail price of P36,990 and comes in the colors charcoal and bronze/sunburst, while the Instinct Crossover AMOLED–Tactical Edition is priced at P43,490 and comes in black.

The watch features mechanical watch hands and an AMOLED display to offer readability even in tough conditions, allowing users to easily monitor their health and wellness data and activities. It also has a built-in LED flashlight and a new scratch-resistant sapphire lens.

It has a battery life of up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and 18 days in battery saver mode, the brand added.

“From a day on the hiking trail to a night on the town, Instinct Crossover AMOLED offers the best of both worlds. With traditional analog hands highlighted on an even brighter display, adventurers can achieve a sophisticated look without sacrificing the durability they need when pursuing their passions,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice-president of Consumer Sales and Marketing.

The Instinct Crossover AMOLED’s RevoDrive technology also ensures the time stays accurate by automatically detecting and recalibrating misaligned hands in case of impact, Garmin said.

“The watch is built to MIL-STD-810 for thermal and shock resistance and includes a dual-layered metal bezel, making it strong enough to endure the toughest adventures,” it said.

“With the ability to track in challenging conditions, users can navigate confidently thanks to multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology.”

The Tactical Edition of the watch also offers additional features like an applied ballistics solver, stealth mode, and night vision goggle compatibility.

“Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.” — Bettina V. Roc