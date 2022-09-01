OPPO Philippines last week launched the Reno8 Series 5G phones that feature a flagship-level camera system.

The new devices — which are available for pre-order starting Sept. 1 via OPPO Brand Stores, partner dealers, and OPPO Philippines’ official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop — are advertised to let users capture “ultra clear” nights through its flagship portrait system, the company said in a statement.

“Over the years, the Portrait Expert has been known to challenge the limits of smartphones’ camera technology. As we continue to innovate the OPPO Reno Series, we want to focus on one of the leading challenges for devices — capturing photos and videos at night. With the OPPO Reno8 Series 5G, people can now capture ultra clear nights and shine at their best moments, anytime and anywhere,” OPPO Philippines Head of Marketing Communications Chiqui Tapawan was quoted as saying.

RENO8 5G

The OPPO Reno8 5G’s front camera is equipped with a Sony IMX709 32-megapixel (MP) sensor, integrated with OPPO’s RGBW color array to provide 60% more light than regular RGB lenses.

Meanwhile, its rear camera has a Sony IMX766 50MP sensor that supports a 1/1.56-inch large sensor for more light.

The dual Sony Flagship sensors support Ultra Night Video mode that improves image brightness and detail, reproducing colors while minimizing noise. They also support Ultra Night Portrait mode and Portrait mode.

The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery which supports 80W super fast-charging.

It is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 5G 6nm chip octa-core, supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, and is equipped with ColorOS 12.1.

“It provides a wide array of features, which include Omoji for personalized emoji avatars, Anti-Peeping for Notifications to protect users’ privacy, Air Gestures to allow users to control the device through hand gestures, and many more,” OPPO said.

The OPPO Reno8 5G features the Find series’ unibody design and comes in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black.

RENO8 Z 5G

On the other hand, the OPPO Reno8 Z 5G features a 64MP AI triple rear camera system and a 16MP front camera.

The phone is built with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 1TB.

It is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 33W flash-charging.

The Reno8 Z 5G has an ultra-slim body design with a 0.5mm anti-glare glass back cover and comes in two colors: Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black. — BVR