HONOR PHILIPPINES last week launched the latest addition to its X Series lineup of smartphones, the HONOR X8d, which it said is primarily designed for students.

The phone launched on March 19 is priced at P15,999, has three colorways — Light Blue, Velvet Black, Velvet Grey — and is now available for pre-order. Customers who will pre-order at any HONOR Experience and Partner Stores until March 27 can get free HONOR Camping Light Speakers. Those pre-ordering via online channels get a free HONOR Earbuds II.

“Today’s students are creative, expressive, and always on the move. We offer HONOR X8d to match that energy — sleek, capable, and budget-friendly. It proves that you don’t have to spend more to stand out and stay connected,” HONOR Philippines Vice-President Stephen Cheng said in a statement.

The HONOR X8d features a 7.5mm ultra-thin and lightweight design and has an SGS Premium Performance Certification of Drop & Crush Resistance, ensuring it can withstand drops from heights of up to two meters. It also has an IP65 water resistance rating and wet-hand touch enhancement.

The phone has a 6.77-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak HDR brightness of 3000 nits.

“The device also boasts 6 eye-care technologies, including 3840Hz PWM Risk-free Dimming, Circadian Night Display, Dynamic Dimming, Comfortable Dim-light Adjustment, Low Blue Light and E-Book Mode.”

It is powered by the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chip, complemented by HONOR’s RAM Turbo Technology that provides a 16GB RAM equivalent (8GB physical + 8GB virtual) experience.

The HONOR X8d also sports a 7,000mAh battery, providing up to 52 hours of battery life. It also supports fast charging via 45-watt wired HONOR SuperCharge.

“The test data shows that the device can stand up to 31 hours of video playback on a single charge. With multi-point temperature monitoring, the battery shows great performance in temperatures from -20°C to 45°C, which allows it to work perfectly in various harsh condition.”

The phone comes with various AI features, headlined by an Instant AI Button at the side. It runs on the latest MagicOS 10 based on Android 16.

The HONOR X8d also has a 108-megapixel Ultra-Clear AI Camera, with integrated AI photography features including AI Eraser, AI Upscale, AI Cutout and AI Outpainting.

“With 3x Lossless Zoom, users can create stunning shots with diverse focal lengths, effortlessly creating different street vibes. With HONOR Connection, the HONOR X8d breaks the long-standing ‘drop-barrier’ between different systems, enabling the device to share moving photo to iOS seamlessly,” the brand said. — BVR