GARMIN’S latest premium fitness smartwatch, the Venu X1, is now available in the Philippines.

The watch has a suggested retail price of P47,990 and is now available at all Garmin Brand Stores and through the official online Garmin Stores via Kinetic, Shopee, and Lazada. Customers can choose between two color options: black and moss.

“Venu X1 is the perfect blend of form, function, and style. Not only does it pack all of Garmin’s most popular features into a slim profile, but the large display makes it easy to see everything from preloaded maps and workout stats to health insights and smart notifications with stunning clarity,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin International, Inc. vice-president of Consumer Sales and Marketing.

The smartwatch has an ultra-thin design with an 8-millimeter rectangular watch case with rounded corners. It features a lightweight titanium caseback and scratch-resistant sapphire lens.

Its body weighs 34 grams and 40 grams when paired with the 24-millimeter quick-release ComfortFit nylon band.

It has a 2-inch AMOLED display with a 448 x 486 resolution that allows users to read data as well as maps easily, and its built-in watch faces are customizable. It also has more font sizes.

“Made to be worn all day every day, Venu X1 includes an LED flashlight that provides greater visibility in dark environments. The built-in speaker and microphone let users make and take calls from the watch when it’s paired with a compatible smartphone and use the phone’s voice assistant to respond to text messages,” Garmin said.

“Certain voice commands like “start a running activity” and “set a timer for 5 minutes” can also be activated right from the watch — no phone connection required.”

The Venu X1 has a battery life of up to eight days, the brand said. It has a 32 gigabyte memory.

It comes with health and wellness monitoring features, built-in mapping, safety and tracking features, as well as workout and training plans. It also has several activity profiles. — BVR