FORTINET has rolled out a local FortiSASE Point-of-Presence (PoP) in the Philippines to make its security services more accessible to enterprises.

“The new FortiSASE PoP enables organizations to access security services locally, improving user experience, strengthening compliance alignment, and supporting the country’s rapidly evolving digital economy,” Fortinet said in a statement. “The FortiSASE deployment leverages Fortinet’s global cloud-delivered security architecture to bring enforcement closer to users while maintaining consistent protection across distributed environments.”

“Our local FortiSASE PoP reflects Fortinet’s long-term dedication to the Philippines’ digital future. By bringing advanced security and networking capabilities closer to organizations, we are helping improve performance, strengthen local cybersecurity capabilities, and enable partners and customers to scale securely as hybrid work and cloud adoption continue to expand,” said Bambi Escalante, Fortinet country manager for the Philippines.

The company added that this aligns its SASE or secure access service edge capabilities with local cloud regions, workforce development, and ecosystem collaboration, ultimately helping boost the country’s cybersecurity landscape.

It said Philippine enterprises are accelerating adoption of SASE architectures. According to the Cybersecurity in the Philippines Report by the ASEAN Innovation Business Platform and Fortinet released last year, nearly 80% of surveyed organizations said they are either implementing or actively exploring SASE solutions, which shows growing demand for integrated, cloud-delivered security.

“By bringing FortiSASE closer to users and applications, Fortinet helps organizations improve operational efficiency, strengthen cyber resilience, and support modern workplace initiatives,” it said.

“The Philippines deployment is part of Fortinet’s broader expansion of secure access infrastructure across Southeast Asia, aimed at bringing security closer to users and applications worldwide.”

Though the PoP, Philippine enterprises will be able to securely connect their users to the web, cloud, and private applications and simplify operations across hybrid environments. It integrates cloud-delivered security services with SD-WAN under a single operating system, client, and management framework.

This will allow for lower-latency secure access and AI-powered threat protection, supporting their digital growth.

“This unified approach delivers consistent security policy enforcement, end-to-end visibility, and zero-trust access, helping organizations reduce complexity while maintaining strong protection across distributed environments,” it said.

“Investing in local infrastructure is about building confidence and resilience as organizations modernize their digital environments. The new FortiSASE PoP enables Philippine enterprises to innovate securely while accelerating adoption of next-generation networking and security practices, supporting the country’s continued growth as a dynamic digital economy,” said Peerapong Jongvibool, Fortinet regional director for Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. — BVR