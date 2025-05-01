GARMIN last week announced its latest health and fitness smartwatch vívoactive 6, which is now available in the Philippines.

The vívoactive 6 has a suggested retail price of P19,490 and can be purchased via Garmin PH’s official website or at Kinetic, Lazada, or Shopee. It has an aluminum bezel and silicone band and comes in the colors Black/Slate, Bone/Lunar Gold, Jasper Green and Pink Dawn.

“No matter your fitness goals, vívoactive 6 is designed to help you understand your body better than ever before. From your morning routine to your mid-day workout session to your nighttime wind down and everything in between, this smartwatch will be with you every step of the way,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing.

The smartwatch has an AMOLED display and up to 11 days of battery life, and comes with various features like Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep coach, preloaded sports apps, and new mobility workouts, among others.

The vívoactive 6 also has a brand-new feature, Garmin’s “smart wake alarm,” which monitors users’ lighter sleep stages during a pre-selected window of time and gently wakes them up with a light vibration.

“Once awake, the morning report provides an overview of last night’s sleep, recovery insights, Body Battery, daily calendar and more,” it said. “It also includes heart rate variability (HRV) status, an early indicator of overall wellness and how prepared the body is for the day ahead.”

Other features include stress tracking, meditation and mindful breathing, Pulse Ox for track blood oxygen saturation while awake or asleep, as well as women’s health functions like tracking menstrual cycles or pregnancy.

It also has more than 80 preloaded sports apps, including walking, running, cycling and pool swimming, and new daily suggested walking workouts.

“Users can also download a robust selection of step-by-step workouts for strength, HIIT, yoga, Pilates, mobility and more through Garmin Connect. They can also access Garmin Coach running and strength training plans — several of which adapt daily based on performance, recovery and health metrics to help users prepare for their next race, train for a milestone or improve overall fitness,” it said.

“While out for a run, keep track of crucial running dynamics like cadence, stride length and ground contact time. PacePro provides runners with grade-adjusted pacing guidance based on course elevation and personal pacing preferences. Following a workout, the workout benefit and recovery time tools can help users understand how their workout benefits their body and see how much time is needed to recover before taking on their next fitness challenge,” Garmin added.

Users can see their health and fitness information via the Garmin Connect app and also download other apps and watch faces via the Connect IQ Store.

They can also receive text messages, emails and alerts via the smartwatch when paired with a compatible iPhone or Android smartphone, and those with Android phones can respond to messages via the on-watch keyboard.

“Safety and tracking features help provide peace of mind by sending a message with the user’s live location (when available) to chosen emergency contacts if they feel unsafe or if an incident is detected,” Garmin said. — B.V. Roc